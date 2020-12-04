Find the pillow of your dreams using tips from the sleep specialists at Best Mattress

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While many people give a great deal of consideration to the mattress they buy, fewer consumers invest as much time or money in their choice of pillows.

However, pillows play an equally important role in ensuring a comfortable night’s sleep.

“Your pillow provides 20% of your support and is crucial for getting a good night’s sleep,” Best Mattress general manager Joe Graziano said.

Along these lines, the sleep specialists at Best Mattress are offering tips to guide every sleeper toward the best pillow for their body.

Finding the perfect match

The ideal pillow will prevent a sleeper’s neck from bending into awkward positions and keep their spine in alignment. Stomach and side sleepers often squish and mold their pillows during the night to create additional softness and loft around their head. For those who toss and turn in their sleep, Graziano recommends the extra width that a queen pillow provides.

“We have a large selection of quality pillows that will help you sleep no matter which position you prefer,” he said.

Having a comfortable pillowcase is important as well. There are many types of fabrics to choose from, including cotton, microfiber, tencel, modal and bamboo. Generally, any pillowcase with a thread count above 200 will be soft yet durable.

When to buy a pillow

If you have a new mattress but still wake up with aches and pains, your pillow may be to blame. Most pillows no longer provide adequate support for the neck and shoulders after one or two years of continuous use.

Graziano said the fold test is a tried-and-true method of judging whether a pillow is past its prime. This involves folding the pillow in half to see if it bounces back or remains misshapen.

With memory foam, place an object that weighs about a pound on top of the pillow, and after you remove it, observe whether it returns to its normal shape after five minutes. If it stays sunken, it needs to be replaced.

A pillow for every preference

Like mattresses, pillows are available in a variety of sizes and shapes to accommodate highly individual preferences in terms of look and feel. Their material and fill volume also play an important role in comfort. Graziano urges shoppers to select their pillows as carefully as they choose their mattress.

“Pillows are no longer just a cover with fibers stuffed into them,” Graziano said. “They use gel, memory foam, latex, down, special blends of synthetic fibers and so much more.”

Some pillows have been designed using sleep science to ensure maximum comfort. Hot sleepers are likely to enjoy the SUB-0° pillow from PureCare, which draws body heat away to keep the sleeper cool all night long. The Bamboo Memory Foam pillow in soft, medium or firm is ideal for side sleepers, and for those who need a little extra cushioning, the Tempur-Pedic Pro line offers high, mid and low support options.

Upgrade your sleep experience

Graziano recommends Tempur-Pedic pillows for the ultimate sleep experience. Made from the same proprietary materials as Tempur-Pedic mattresses, these pillows adapt to any sleeper’s shoulders, head and neck to provide maximum comfort and will retain their shape and size – no fluffing or flipping needed.

Tempur-Pedic pillows have undergone rigorous testing to ensure they provide premium support, and they are backed by a five-year limited warranty. A removable knit cover keeps the pillow hygienic and prevents overheating, even for sweaty sleepers.

“They help give you that ‘cool side of the pillow’ feeling all night long,” Graziano said.

