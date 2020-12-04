Sept. 20, 1930 – Nov. 27, 2020

Anna Noriene Bauer Barnum, the tenth child of eleven children returned peacefully to her Heavenly Home Nov. 27, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born on Sept. 20, 1930, to William and Irene Elliker Bauer in Enterprise, Utah. Growing up in Enterprise was always a fun adventure. After high school graduation, Class of 1948, she married M. Gailin Barnum son of Milford and Elizabeth Bracken Barnum on Oct. 9, 1948, later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple.

They lived for a short time in Morgan, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Bakersfield, California; Anderson, California; then settling in Susanville, Northern California. She worked as a retail clerk retiring from Safeway stores in the late 1980s. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in the Relief Society Presidency and other callings. Moving to St. George in 1990 where she spent wonderful years with her sisters, extended family, and friends. She enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, across the United States, and as far as Hong Kong. She loved checking out antique stores adding to her different collections, enjoyed crafting, was an excellent seamstress, and took wonderful care of her children and family.

Our dear loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother is survived by daughter Cynthia/Cyndee (Tom) Rose; son M. Troy (Jeanette) Barnum; three grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by parents, her husband Gailin Barnum – Feb. 21, 1981 – and her ten siblings.

Because of COVID-19, a celebration of her life and burial services are pending, at which time internment will be in the Central Utah Cemetery.

The family of Noriene wishes to thank Alliance Hospice Care for their loving and compassionate services. Grateful to her nieces and nephews in California and Utah for their visits and including our Mom in their family activities, always making sure she was well and thanks to her caring, watchful neighbors. Thanks for loving our Mom.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com