Here’s how you can nominate a family to benefit from the McMullin Injury Law Secret Santa program

Photo by Choreograph/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — For the sixth consecutive year, McMullin Injury Law is sponsoring a Secret Santa giveaway to bring a bit of Christmas cheer to the families in Southern Utah who need it most.

“All of us know someone who could use a little extra help,” founding partner Anthony McMullin said. “Nobody should go without some type of Christmas, especially this year.”

The McMullin Injury Law team invites Southern Utahns to nominate neighbors, friends, co-workers, relatives – any families they know who are facing financial challenges – and serve as their Secret Santa this holiday season.

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 11. To submit a family for consideration, visit the McMullin Injury Law website and fill out the nomination form, sharing as much of their story as possible to illustrate the need. People may also nominate themselves if their own families could use a hand, McMullin said.

After nominations close, McMullin and his team will review the submissions and select recipients whose stories demonstrate the greatest need. McMullin Injury Law has pledged to support at least six local families this holiday season. Two families will receive $500 each in cash or gift cards, and four families will each receive $250.

Cash and gift cards are provided to the person who submitted the nomination. McMullin said there are no directions, rules or restrictions on how they may use the money – they can give the cash and gift cards directly to the family in need or do some Christmas shopping on their behalf, and it can be a complete surprise if they wish.

“We provide the money,” he said. “You provide the miracle.”

McMullin said his law firm has sponsored a Secret Santa giveaway every Christmas since 2015. Over the years, they have provided tens of thousands of dollars to families who otherwise wouldn’t have any presents to open on Christmas morning.

“It’s pretty heart-wrenching to read the nominations and not be able to help everybody, because there’s a lot of need,” he said.

As a husband, father and business owner, McMullin said he wanted to give back to his hometown by providing locals with an opportunity to spread the joy of the Christmas season. The Secret Santa giveaway puts the power in their hands.

“We’ve found the people in our community that want to help are not always in the best position to do so,” he said. “That’s where we decided to come in and allow people to help their neighbors, their friends, their relatives – somebody that could use a little extra help at Christmas. This year, it’s needed more than ever.”

McMullin said he has been very fortunate to build a successful law firm in his native Southern Utah. He grew up in St. George and attended both Dixie State University and Southern Utah University before founding McMullin Injury Law in 2012. Over the past eight years, the firm has grown to include five attorneys, a support staff of 12 and a satellite office in Cedar City.

The law firm was created with an emphasis on clients, he said, focusing on the human aspect of their injuries. McMullin and his team have handled thousands of personal injury cases for clients in Utah, Nevada and Arizona, recovering millions of dollars for victims of traffic accidents and other injuries in 2019 alone.

Despite an unpredictable and challenging year, McMullin said he feels blessed to be in a position where he and his colleagues can once again make Christmas merry for a few lucky families with the help of kind souls in the community.

“We look forward to this each year,” he said. “We want to help the people that need it most.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

McMullin Injury Law | Address: 301 N. 200 East #3C, St. George or 1760 N. Main St. #201, Cedar City | Telephone: 435-210-5312, 435-258-9338 or 435-673-9990 | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.