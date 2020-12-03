October 21, 1942 — November 30, 2020

Richard Hilmer Duncan of Washington City, Utah was born on Oct. 21, 1942, to Elmer Bryant Duncan and Lucile Carlson Duncan in Salt Lake City.

He was suddenly taken from this mortality on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, after being involved in an unfortunate, tragic car accident on LaVerkin Hill. In the twinkling of an eye, without pain or suffering, Richard passed away. He was 78 years of age.

On Feb. 28, 1964, he married the love of his life, his darling sweetheart, Karen Marie Anderson in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple. In 1968, they were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Becky Sue. The three of them loved to be with each other no matter the occasion which continued to the day of Dick’s passing.

Richard and Karen were married for 56 years but sealed for time and all eternity through the blessings afforded by our faith, knowledge and testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. An active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, his testimony was rarely spoken but always known. He loves our Savior, Jesus Christ, and we are certain the Lord welcomed him home. Richard served with love, selflessness, honoring his priesthood without the need of fanfare or recognition. He quietly and effectively ministered to those in his neighborhoods.

During their lives together, Richard graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s degree in Business. He worked up the ranks at Bountiful City and served as Street Superintendent and Sanitation Department Director for 38 years. He was loved by his peers, co-workers, employees, City Council members, Mayors and residents of Bountiful City. He retired in 2000. One of his many accomplishments was being the key individual who coordinated Bountiful City to implement the large, automated garbage cans we as residents use throughout Utah today.

After retirement, Dick played a lot of golf, enjoyed the southern Utah / St. George area and lived close to his beautiful daughter, her husband and their family. He and Karen are proud grandparents of two and great grandparents of three boys who are the love of their lives. A day was never better when Dick spent time with his grandkids and especially his great-grandkids, Kellin (7), Duncan (5), and Ridgedon (3 months). His granddaughter Tere and grandson Christopher were close to their grandpa and love him “Forever and Always.”

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen, daughter Becky Sue Richards (Bob), Tere (granddaughter), Christopher (grandson) and grandsons Kellin, Duncan and Ridgedon. His extended family of Gail Duncan Olson, Pam Duncan, Joan Duncan, Ann Bowen (Rich), Kris Coleman (Ron), Debbie Eddings (Arnold), Kevin Duncan (Susie), Scott Duncan (Jenny) along with thousands of family on both sides of the veil who love him. Richard was reunited with his brother Charles, his best friend and brother Don, as well as his parents, Elmer and Lucile Duncan.

Funeral services will be as follows: Friday, Dec. 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah with a second viewing held at the Coral Canyon 2nd Ward, 1950 N. Coral Canyon Blvd., Washington, Utah, Saturday afternoon from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Services will begin at 2 p.m.

We’re grateful for the first responders who arrived on scene by the brave members from the LaVerkin Police Department, Officer Nash and his partner from the Washington City Police Department and Sergeant Larry Mower from the Utah Highway Patrol. Funeral services will be under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary and presided by Bishop Keith Ashby.

ALL appropriate CDC preventive measures will be followed to protect the health and wellbeing for those in attendance. Family and friends can also watch the Saturday services via YouTube by typing in: Coral Canyon 2nd

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com