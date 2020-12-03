Engines revved up and ready for 11th annual Toys for Tots Car Show

Composite image with background stock photo and overlay of poster announcing Toys for Tots Car Show to be held at Stucki Farms in Washington City, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 | Image courtesy of Darren Nuttall, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Neither rain, nor snow nor COVID-19 can stop a car show filled with fun, cars and Christmas spirit to benefit the local Toys for Tots program for the 11th straight year, and a new venue promises to make this year’s event a raging success.

The Toys for Tots Car Show will take place at Stucki Farms at 5015 S. Cattail Way in Washington City on Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customs, classics, hot rods, mopars, rat rods, motorcycles and any other collectible vehicle is welcome to join the street party to be held in the big yellow farmhouse.

The event is hosted with the goal of helping kids in need while providing the perfect environment to check out rows of classic, shined-up beauties — a combination that has been successful for more than a decade. Festivities will also include music by J.C. Hackett, food, children’s activities and even a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Kids can also write letters to Santa listing their Christmas wishes.

Everybody with a car, truck or motorcycle is invited to attend the fun-filled event hosted by Car Guys Care, Desert Sports Management and a slew of other sponsors with one goal in mind — to ensure that children across Washington County wake up to gifts under the tree Christmas morning.

To that end, it is asked that toys donated at the event remain unwrapped, which will then be presented to families throughout the community.

In reference to COVID-19 precautions, there will be signs posted, sanitizer stations and extra masks available for those who need one. Even with the current challenges in place, the ultimate goal behind the event is “about making a child’s Christmas happen,” Darren Nuttall of Desert Sports Management said.

“Tell a friend, share with a neighbor and bring the whole family to the show,” Nuttall added. “Kids in our town need a Christmas, and we are the ones that can help give them one.”

The cost to register for the event registration is an unwrapped toy, Nuttall said, and everyone who enters, along with one rider, is provided a free lunch during the festivities.

Toys for Tots

Founded in 1947 through the United States Marine Corps Reserves, the Toys for Tots program began with the collection of one Raggedy Ann doll that has turned into a national treasure. Since that time, more than 452 million toys have been distributed to more than 209 million needy children.

Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in a warehouse where the toys are sorted by age and gender. At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies qualified to identify the needy children in the community, distribute the toys to less fortunate children.

In 2005, Sgt. Rick Massey and the Marine Corps League No. 1270 brought the Toys for Tots home to St. George. Working tirelessly, Massey has spearheaded a program that has provided joy to more than 4,000 children in Washington County as of 2018.

While Marine Corps Reserve coordinators organize, coordinate and manage the Toys for Tots campaign, the ultimate success depends on the support of the local community and the generosity of the people who donate toys.

Teaming up with Desert Sports Management and Car Guys Care, led by car enthusiast and avid community supporter Shane Dastrup, Massey and the group host the Toys for Tots Car Show as a major collection point for the community to bring donations and toys so local children will have a Christmas each year.

Other sponsors include 700 Degree Pizza in St. George, Magleby’s, Rogers Performance Marine in Hurricane, Bryce Christensen Excavating, Steve’s Hot Rod Garage and Terminator Pest Control St. George.

All monetary donations submitted via the secure web site for the Washington County area stay in the area. These funds are used to purchase toys where shortfalls are noted.

Event details

What: Toys for Tots Car Show.

When: Dec. 5, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way in Washington City.

Registration: New, unwrapped toy.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.