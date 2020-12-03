‘Their triumphs are our triumphs’: Desert Pain strives to help patients live their best lives

Photo by Tonktiti/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Living with chronic pain is a daily battle that presents many challenges, and at Desert Pain Specialists, patients aren’t just treated; they are seen, heard, understood and supported throughout their pain management journey.

Serving the Southern Utah community across seven locations, the board-certified physicians at Desert Pain strive to improve patient quality of life through innovative pain management solutions. They treat all types of acute and chronic pain, including back pain, neck pain, abdominal pain, sciatica, sports injuries, migraines and neuropathy.

“Pain is something that we all know, that we all understand,” said Dr. Rachel Allen, a pain management physician and anesthesiologist who joined Desert Pain in July 2018. “We will all experience it.”

Desert Pain practices evidence-based, forward-thinking medicine that integrates the newest treatments in pain management, Allen said.

The clinic uses RxMatch technology from Intermountain Healthcare to determine the best course of treatment for many patients. Examining a person’s unique genetic makeup can help illustrate how their body will tolerate and metabolize different substances, eliminating a great deal of guesswork when it comes to prescribing pain medication. Allen said Desert Pain is just beginning to scratch the surface of the role that epigenetics play in pain management.

“We can’t just think what we once did, that treating pain is a formula and humans fall into these cookie-cutter models,” she said. “We now have to broaden that thinking when we approach pain and take each person as a unique being.”

Allen said successfully treating pain requires a multidisciplinary approach that takes into account more than just the physical aspects of wellness. Desert Pain has created a network of providers throughout Southern Utah to connect patients with experts who can further their healing, including surgeons, neurologists, nutritionists and behavioral health therapists.

“We, as physicians who prescribe the medication and perform the procedure, are one portion of the healing process, and it’s a very important portion,” Allen said. “But we have to think as a group – not that we have all the answers, but that we can help navigate toward those answers and help alleviate pain along the way. Together, we can heal so many more.”

Each patient who visits Desert Pain is more than just a number or a name on a chart, she said, and the service they provide goes beyond treating pain. They seek to educate patients about living with their condition to help them make the most of every day, even if it’s not possible to completely alleviate their pain.

All of the providers at Desert Pain have completed fellowship training in both acute and chronic pain management, and with the help of their skilled nursing staff, they are willing to spend as much time with each patient as necessary in order for them to feel comfortable.

Allen said the moments that matter most to her are the hugs from her patients and the thanks she receives for helping them on their journey. For her, being a pain physician isn’t just about seeing patients being able to live with less pain. It’s also about watching them regain hope.

“If we can help unburden their load by understanding or alleviating even a fraction of their pain, their triumphs are our triumphs,” she said. “We want to see them live the best lives that they can.”

About Desert Pain Specialists

Desert Pain Specialists is Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team. The doctors and the entire staff are dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain. Their state-of-the-art facility in St. George allows them to offer unmatched quality of care for their patients.

