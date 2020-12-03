March 4, 1928 — November 26, 2020

Aileen Ruth Haller Parkes, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep due to complications of age, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2020. Her children surrounded her bedside in the family home, St. George, Utah.

Aileen Haller was born March 4, 1928, to Marguerite Naomi Adkins and Thomas Oliver Haller in Glendale, California. She grew up in Southern California, graduated from L.A. High, and attended the University of Redlands.

She married Charles Arthur Parkes May 22, 1949, in Riverside, California and they were sealed in 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised their son and three daughters in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, where they owned and operated Crestline Pharmacy.

The family moved to Orem and later to St. George, Utah. Aileen was active in community and church service in the children’s, youth, and women’s organizations throughout her life, but her first concern was always her family. Aileen and Art served in the Canada Calgary Mission, Family History Centers, and the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Aileen was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles Arthur Parkes (d.2010), Daughter-in-law, Marilyn Rose Hoffmann Parkes (d.1987), and Granddaughter-in-law, Season Joy Hale Barnett (d.2013).

Aileen is survived by her four children: Dale Arthur (Christine Stewart) Parkes, Meridian, Idaho; Carrie Lou Parkes (Burke) Smith, Hurricane, Utah; Cynthia Aileen Parkes (Dana) Barnett, St. George, Utah; and Amy Jo (Jesse) Parkes-Vincent, Albany, Oregon, and her beloved 96-year-old brother, Harlan Thomas Haller, Red Bank, New Jersey.

Art and Aileen are blessed at this time with 13 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

A Family only Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. MST, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 2256 N Providence Drive, Saratoga Springs, Utah.

A Grave Dedicatory Prayer will follow after 1 p.m. at Salt Lake City Cemetery (200 “N” Street E, SLC). Aileen will be buried next to her husband Arthur Parkes and Daughter-in-law, Marilyn Parkes, in the cemetery’s North East area, near the crossroads of 375 North (Cedar Ave) and 1100 East.

Aileen's services may be viewed online.

