September 11, 1951 — November 29, 2020

Robert J Milne (“Bob”), 69, left this mortal earth on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Robert was born in Cedar City, Utah on Sept. 11, 1951, to Lee and Eva Deen Milne. He was the third son of five children, (brothers, Mike, Larry, C. Dean and sister, Kay Gale). He was raised in Cedar City and graduated from Cedar High School in 1970 where many classmates and friends were given nicknames that they are lovingly known by to this day.

After high school, Robert attended Denver Diesel and Automotive Tech School. Robert later returned to Cedar City and worked for Bradshaw Chevrolet, arguably fixing more pranks and practical jokes than dents from the vehicles he worked on. He then pursued a career with Utah Power & Light, eventually becoming a journeyman lineman after relocating to Riverdale in 1984.

He made life-long friends throughout his working life and cherished those friendships after his retirement in 2010. Robert was always up for a good laugh, joke, or funny story. Robert was known for his quick wit, fun personality and ability to serve others at a moment’s notice.

Farming was his escape, which provided many learning experiences, annual losses, and severe allergies. Hauling hay was often a neighborhood event that taught his sons the importance of hard work and motivated each of them to choose higher education over farming; however, the lessons learned on the farm were of equal importance and have served them well. Lake Powell and the Southern Utah mountains were his paradise where many cherished memories were made with family and friends.

Robert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he served in several capacities. Robert had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and enjoyed serving others, never forgetting those in need.

He married the love of his life, Holly Holman, on Oct. 8, 1970. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George LDS Temple on Sept. 1, 1973. Even until the day of his passing, he made sure he purchased flowers every two weeks for Holly to enjoy. She returned this love and service providing nurturing care and fulfilling the role as his loving and devoted companion assisting him through his terminal illness, pulmonary fibrosis. Theirs was a true love story wherein they enjoyed over 50 years of companionship, laughs, love and service.

They were blessed with three sons: Brandon (Jennifer) Milne; St. George, Utah; Brian (Kaitlin) Milne; South Weber, Utah; Lance (Holly) Milne; Layton, Utah. He enjoyed a special relationship with his nine grandchildren: Shaylee (Spencer), Madison (Jaden), Judd, Brinley, Marlee, Mercedes, Addy, Brielle, Jaxon and one great-grandchild, Everlee. Together they enjoyed many hunting trips, water balloon fights, and Sunday dinners — he adored them all.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Eva Deen Milne; parents-in-law, Roy and Bethel Holman; sister-in-law Lynnette Oldroyd Milne; brother-in-law, Paul Southwick.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Masks are required and social distancing will be followed.

Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Robert’s obituary page.

Interment will be in the Cedar City, Utah Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, noon.

In lieu of flowers, honor Robert by enjoying a Mountain Dew, reaching out to a friend, spending time with a loved one, or serving someone in need.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com