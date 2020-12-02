TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Dec. 4-6
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Europe to Israel and Back Again | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $50 | Location: Cedar Post Pawn of Hurricane, 72 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Wim Hof Method Fundamentals Workshop | Admission: $94 | Location: Fundamental H.Q., 1449 N. 1440 West Unit 6, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Paint Your Own Piece Workshop | Admission: $95 | Location: Reclaimed, 37 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 5:30 p.m. | Energy Alchemy Training | Admission: $67 | Location: Healthology Experts, 1224 S. River Road, Suite B100, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Dickens’ Christmas Festival | Admission: $6-$8 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
Family
- Friday, 5:30-8 p.m. | Light the Night | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, noon to 9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Hurricane Valley Christmas Tree Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. | Light the Holidays | Admission: $16-$28 | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 E. Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | North Pole Express at Thunder Junction | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5-10 p.m. | Holiday Lights at Red Hills Desert Garden | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Parkway, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Red Acre Christmas | Admission: Free | Location: Red Acre Farm CSA, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Holiday Social at Tonaquint | Admission: Free | Location: Tonaquint Nature Center, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Spirit of Christmas Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Stratum Real Estate Group, 365 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 4-7 p.m. | Pizza and Paint Night | Admission: $25-$45 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Toys for Tots Show & Shine | Admission: Free | Location: Stucki Farms, 5015 S. Cattail Way, Washington City.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. PST | Pink Christmas Nevada | Admission: $10 | Location: Scotty’s Bar & Grill, 1024 Normandy Lane, Mesquite.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Stone Company | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 8 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Drip w/No Scholarship | Admission: $15-$20 | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Larry Bagby | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | A Kurt Bestor Christmas | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Rat Pack is Back! Christmas Concert | Admission: $19-$37 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Happy Hour | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite | Admission: $35 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Light the Night Charity Golf Tournament | Admission: $280 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. | Global Fat Bike Day 2020 | Admission: Free | Location: Three Peaks Recreation Area, Cedar City.
