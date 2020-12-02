TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

Weekend events | Dec. 4-6

Art

Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Europe to Israel and Back Again | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.

Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Dickens’ Christmas Festival | Admission: $6-$8 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.

Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. | Paint Nite | Admission: $35 (21+ only) | Location: Cedar City Elks, 111 E. 200 North, Cedar City.

