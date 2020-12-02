Breakfast gone bad: Cooktop fire prompts evacuation of St. George hotel

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a case of breakfast gone bad Wednesday morning as a cooktop fire prompted the temporary evacuation of the Studio 6 St. George hotel.

Firefighters were dispatched to the extended stay hotel, located at 999 E. Red Hills Parkway, shortly after 10:45 a.m. Staff had reported smoke in a pair of adjoining rooms on the second floor of the west wing.

St. George Fire Capt. Scott Peacock told St. George News that a housekeeper entered one of the rooms to begin cleaning and found that it was filled with smoke. She alerted the manager, who called 911. The hotel was temporarily evacuated.

Peacock said firefighters quickly identified the source of the smoke as food on a cooktop.

“They were able just to take the food off the stove and put water in it, put it in the sink,” he said. “Then we just put our fan up and blew the smoke out of the room.”

The occupants had left their food unattended for some time and were not in the adjoining rooms when it caught fire, Peacock said. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage aside from a lingering smell of smoke in both rooms.

