Beverly S. Grimshaw

July 2, 1925 — November 26, 2020

Beverly June Spry Pratt Grimshaw died at home, on Thanksgiving Day, 2020.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Claudius John Spry and Lyndall Shepard. She graduated from Granite High School and served in the Southern States Mission. She married Calvin Don Pratt in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov. 10, 1948. They were the parents of Michael S. Pratt, John P. (Shauna) Pratt, Rebekah Pratt, and Deborah (Mark) Price.

Calvin died in 1965. She received a bachelor’s degree in 1963 and a master’s in 1971 both from the University of Utah. She taught in the Salt Lake City School District for 11 years. She married William Randolph “Dolph” Grimshaw in the St. George Temple on Feb. 16, 1974, and inherited six more children: Wayne (Beverly) Grimshaw, Keith (Nancy) Grimshaw, Mary Ann Richardson, Joan (Earl) Thomsen, Gail (Jim) Callison, Louise (Jay) Wilken, and six grandchildren.

She moved to Enoch, Utah, and taught in Iron County for 11 years. She and Dolph served together in the Michigan Dearborn and Georgia Atlanta Missions. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served as a teacher in all auxiliaries. She was also a choir leader and Relief Society president. She loved to lead congregational singing. She was a temple worker and also volunteered at the St. George Temple for the last few years.

Beverly is survived by nine of her children, their spouses, and Debbie’s husband Mark Hildt Price, 37 grandchildren, 110 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dolph Grimshaw, daughter Deborah Price, sister Shirley Kalawaia, and Shirley’s husband Jesse K. Kalawaia.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Serenity Funeral Home 1316 S. 400 East #A3, St. George, Utah. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a public viewing. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home. Family and friends can share tributes, upload photos and videos, and share her obituary at www.SerenityStG.com.