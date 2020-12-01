HedgeHog Electric’s Christmas Light Spectacular returns; share a selfie for a chance to win $500

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Get ready to pack up the car and hit the town in search of Southern Utah’s best Christmas light displays. This year, finding them all couldn’t be easier.

The lighting experts at HedgeHog Electric are excited to present the 2020 St. George Christmas Light Spectacular. Whether it’s your first time cruising or a family tradition, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Besides some amazing light shows, HedgeHog Electric is offering those who are touring the festive homes throughout Washington County a chance to win prizes by sharing selfies that show the spirit of the season. Just take a picture in front of any map location and post it to Hedgehog Electric’s Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag #StGeorgeChristmasMap to be entered to win.

HedgeHog Electric is offering a special incentive for participants to dress in their holiday best, be it elf hats, Santa suits or ugly Christmas sweaters. The company will award a $500 Visa gift card to the most festive submission. Those who don’t feel like dressing up also have a chance to win one of two $250 Visa gift cards for submitting their photos. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 1.

“It’s been a tough year for everybody, and a little Christmas cheer goes a long way,” the owners of HedgeHog Electric said.

The Christmas Light Spectacular is a fun, safe holiday activity that families can enjoy together. Participants may print out a map or follow step-by-step directions provided by Google. Expect a combination of returning favorites and new masterpieces on this year’s tour.

More than 30 homes will be featured. From Little Valley to Toquerville, the team at HedgeHog Electric has selected only the very best. Many of these displays require hundreds of hours of dedication and tens of thousands of twinkling lights.

As in previous years, HedgeHog Electric has partnered with a nonprofit to benefit from their Christmastime fun. This year, they are supporting Operation Underground Railroad, a global organization combating human trafficking. For every new Facebook like and Instagram follower HedgeHog Electric receives through Jan. 1, the company will donate $1 to Operation Underground Railroad.

