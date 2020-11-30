Fitter in just 20 minutes a week? fit20 brings revolutionary workout approach to St. George

A personal training session at fit20, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of fit20, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’re seeking more energy, more clarity, less pain and you crave to be more active, then fit20 Dixie Commons is the right place for you.

A revolutionary new fitness company, fit20 offers a 20-minute weekly training method that promotes strength, vitality and mental awareness. You can feel younger in just 20 minutes per week.

Members of fit20 meet weekly with a personal trainer for an intense slow-motion resistance training session to ensure a safe and highly effective workout experience.

The workouts are designed to accommodate busy schedules and meet your personalized physical and training requirements. Training sessions are by appointment only, so you’re never waiting around and wasting your time.

A circuit of specialized strength training machines are used to create a full-body workout that increases strength and vitality. The fit20 training method includes the following features:

New high-tech equipment and a first-of-its-kind training system.

Fast and convenient – only 20 minutes per week.

Come as you are; there’s no need to change into workout clothing or shower due to the climate-controlled environment.

Private one-on-one training.

Knowledgeable and friendly trainers.

Great for both men and women.

No distracting music, mirrors or group workouts.

Proven results.

Clean studio with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Free introductory training session with no obligation to join.

“I tried out fit20 to see what it’s all about,” said Mark Musgrave, “The Voice You Know” on 99.9 KONY Country radio. “I was impressed, and I am starting the program and am very excited to see the results.”

fit20 provides strength, vitality and clarity through a unique 20-minute weekly training method. Clients have more energy and mental awareness, less pain and a desire to be more active.

Visit the fit20 Dixie Commons website for more information about fit20 and to sign up for your free introductory training session.

