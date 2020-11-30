Top 10 Thanksgiving weekend stories on St. George News

St. George resident Crystal McGee does a quad-crossing of the Grand Canyon, Arizona, Oct. 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Crystal McGee, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your Thanksgiving weekend recap of the top 10 most viewed stories published on St. George News from Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 26-29.

ST. GEORGE — At the end of October, St. George resident Crystal McGee was running up the South Kaibab Trail on her first crossing of the Grand Canyon when she had an epiphany of sorts.

ST. GEORGE — A new chapter has opened in the mystery of the monolith that appeared in the remote Utah desert last week. This one might be an epilogue: the figure is reportedly gone.

Photos and video taken late Friday night by Riccardo Marino began to spread on Saturday, followed by other images from other visitors throughout the day.

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara-Ivins emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a rare classic car Friday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — The teenage boy who went missing Friday on the Red Mountain Trail near Dammeron Valley was reunited with his family on Saturday.

ST. GEORGE — A driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance Wednesday night following a rollover on northbound Interstate 15 that left a heavily damaged vehicle more than 100 yards from the roadway just south of Beaver Dam, Arizona.

ST. GEORGE – Washington County was once home to a commercial turkey-growing empire that boasted 300,000 gobblers. But in a bizarre twist of fate, the downfall of one of the largest growers in the world was triggered by the assassination of a president.

CEDAR CITY — A Minnesota man was arrested Wednesday after officers said he was fleeing from the scene of a traffic stop on Interstate 15 south of Cedar City.

Utah Highway Patrol officers said the man, later identified as Lamonte Jermaine Tyson, 30, ran across both the northbound and southbound sides of I-15, scaled a fence, and went into a nearby residential area before being apprehended and taken into custody.

ST. GEORGE — After a Thanksgiving day without any updates as far as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern Utah, limited updates were released Friday and Saturday from the Utah Department of Health.

ST. GEORGE — A St. George man was charged Monday with felony drug distribution following a previous traffic stop in Washington City when police reportedly found illegal substances during a vehicle search.

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured when she fell 30 feet from a hot air balloon on Saturday.

The St. George Fire Department responded to reports that a woman fell from a hot air balloon Saturday just before 6 p.m., St. George Fire Department Chief Robert Stoker said.

