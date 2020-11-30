Fire destroys home in Newcastle

Firefighters at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home and vehicles in a remote part of Newcastle, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Enterprise Fire Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A residence in a remote area of Iron County in the northern part of Newcastle burned to the ground Monday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, as the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, authorities said.

At approximately 3:19 p.m., dispatchers in Cedar City received several calls of a residential structure fire in the area of 6300 North and Antelope Road, according to a news release issued by Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded and found a single residence and multiple vehicles fully engulfed in flames, the news release stated, adding that firefighters from Beryl, Newcastle and Enterprise fire departments all responded, as did Gold Cross Ambulance personnel.

The home and vehicles are considered a total loss.

“The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is currently being investigated,” the sheriff’s office added.

