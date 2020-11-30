During 2021 open enrollment, consider these tips when choosing a health plan

Stock image | Photo by Cyano66/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE — This month, many people will begin researching and electing benefits that will be in effect for the next 12 months. There are many options available to individuals and families that can be overwhelming, especially as they make decisions based on this year’s events. Here are several tips to ease anxieties about choosing insurance:

Tip 1: Be sure you explore your options based on your current circumstances and any planned needs.

Recapping what happened this year will help you decipher the best plan moving forward for you and your family. There are many contributing factors to consider, such as marriage, a new baby, or job changes, so move through the process at a slower pace. Also, don’t dismiss qualified high deductible health plans because of the cost and consider the value of health savings accounts.

Tip 2: Determine which providers, facilities and services you may need to access.

Take the time to review the providers, specialties and services associated with your plan. Whether the providers have changed or you require new services, it is important to understand what is available and any new changes that will be implemented at the start of the year. This is good practice even if you are staying with your current plan.

Tip 3: Don’t choose to waive coverage because you’re healthy.

A common misconception is that health plans are only valuable for those with chronic illnesses or conditions that need to be treated. Health plans offer more than coverage for chronic illness and emergency situations. Most plans cover preventive services such as annual visits and vaccinations that are key to helping you stay healthy and avoid high-cost emergency visits that you may accrue if you do not make your health a priority.

Open enrollment doesn’t have to be a stressful time. Keep these three tips in mind when reviewing your health plan options this year.

Submitted by DAVID LEMPERLE. Lemperle is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, VP for SelectHealth. He has over 20 years of experience in driving business development, growth and operational performance across various industries including healthcare, wireless telecommunications and transportation. He has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the University of Utah.

