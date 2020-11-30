Man dies in head-on collision on SR-9

A rescued fisherman recovers inside a Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue ambulance parked near the west side campground area of Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, Utah, Nov. 16, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HURRICANE — A 78-year-old man died Monday morning as the result of a head-on collision on state Route 9, state troopers said in a press release.

The press release said the man was driving a beige 2010 Honda Ridgeline pickup in the westbound lane near mile marker 14 around 9 a.m. when a silver Dodge Journey crossed the center line. Troopers said that an 83-year-old man was driving the Journey east when he crossed into the westbound lane and the vehicles collided, troopers said.

Troopers are still trying to figure out why the driver of the Journey drove into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Ridgeline died at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the Journey was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on SR-9 was restricted to one-lane travel for two hours to accommodate the investigation.

Troopers said SR-9 was re-opened at 10 a.m., though the investigation is ongoing.

