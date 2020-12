February 7, 1930 — November 19, 2020

Lucille Ann Kennedy, 90, passed away Nov. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 7, 1930, in Omaha, Nebraska to Thomas and Barbara Pinkos Zegar.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at noon at the St. George Catholic Church, 249 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.