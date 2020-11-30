September 21, 1932 — November 18, 2020

On Nov. 18, 2020, Lloyd McArthur Leavitt of Veyo, Utah, joined his sweetheart, Ruth, in the next step of their journey together.

Born Sept. 21, 1932, in St. George, Utah, Lloyd was the second child of Lemuel Glen and Florence McArthur Leavitt and brother of Bruce, Laura, Ronald, Andrew, Carol, Susan and Robert.

Lloyd valued the heritage of faith, strength and skill which planted his roots firmly in Southern Utah soil and led him to live his life and raise his family in its life-giving and soul-satisfying environment. While he loved road trips and exploring the beauties of the world, he was quick to return, find a spot in the sunshine, and declare, “I’m a desert rat at heart. There’s no place like home!”

Lloyd farmed diligently, experimenting with crop varieties and irrigation techniques. He appreciated bountiful harvests and the beauty and sweetness of food grown on his own land. Lloyd could build or repair almost anything. He was a skilled operator of heavy equipment and was determined never to use a shovel for a job that could be done with a backhoe.

Lloyd was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and lived a life based on his faith in the Savior and His teachings. Lloyd was quick to express love and gratitude and sought for ways to serve others, generously giving his time, skills, knowledge, spare car and equipment parts, fruit, vegetables, loaves of bread, hand-pulled honey candy, big batches of buttery popcorn and his handcrafted quilts.

He had deep questions and ideas about the world, the universe, religion and life, and he delighted in engaging others in full-volume conversations about such topics. Lloyd was a student of the scriptures and read voraciously from all genres. Although he claimed that he hadn’t been a good student, he regularly studied chemistry and physics textbooks and continually made an effort to be learning something new.

Lloyd loved to laugh and was always ready to hear or tell a good joke or story. Lloyd had an amazing memory for poems and songs and could recite and sing works from his childhood and from all through the decades of his life. He delighted children with his tales of “When I was a little girl…” and he had a humorous saying for every occasion.

Lloyd graduated with the Dixie High School Class of 1950. He drove a tank retriever truck during his service in The United States Army 1st Ordinance Company in Korea from 1953 -1954.

He married Ruth Zohner Leavitt on Sept. 21, 1950, and they are the parents of 12 children: Jeri (Scott), Sheila (Ray), Lem (Linda-deceased) (Laura), Cynthia, Lisa (Rob-deceased), Amy (Richard), Eva, Valerie, Luke (Diana), Florence (Phil), Abigail-deceased, and Bradley (Emma). They have 43 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Lloyd dearly loved Ruth and their children as well as each member of his extended family. He enjoyed close relationships with each of Ruth’s siblings: Dahl, Jerry, David, Elna and Tonia, and he cherished his relationships with friends, colleagues and community members. Lloyd’s love and service have impacted the lives of many, and he will be greatly missed.

Immediate family members are invited to attend a viewing at 10 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. All those wishing to view the services virtually may do so by following the link provided. Interment will take place in the Veyo City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Lloyd would want you to plant a tree, collect seeds for your garden, or share a special treat with loved ones.

https://hoofprintsvideo.com/video-player-only/

