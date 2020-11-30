Kristeen Mendenhall

November 14, 1950 — 2020

Kristeen was born Nov. 14, 1950, in Hurricane, Utah to Donna Reber Sandberg and Garth Snow Sandberg. She was married to Scott Mendenhall on Sept. 3, 1971, in the St. George Temple.

Kristeen was raised in Hurricane, Utah; graduated from Hurricane High School in 1969. She attended college at Southern Utah State College where she met her husband. They lived in Cedar City, Payson, Santaquin, and settled in Hurricane.

She had a great love of flowers, birds, reading, and word games. Her favorite things included being outdoors whether it was viewing flowers, camping with her family, hiking and daily walks. She enjoyed her church calling as the “Birthday Specialist” to the relief society for the past 15 years. She loved watching Hallmark movies with the family throughout the holidays. She had a true appreciation for all desserts, as long as they included cool whip. Family was very important to Kris and she always loved visiting her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an amazing mother to her loving family and will be remembered for her generosity and her unconditional love.

Kristeen is survived by her husband (Scott Mendenhall, Hurricane) and children (Melissa Mendenhall, Hurricane), (Mikel and Lucy Mendenhall, Santaquin), (Marc Mendenhall, Springville), (Morgan and Amber Mendenhall, Hyrum); grandchildren (David Mendenhall, Karina Mendenhall, Kellan Mendenhall); siblings (Richard and Marilyn Sandberg, West Jordan), and (Karen Bennett (Sandberg), St. George).

Kristeen is preceded by her parents Donna and Garth Sandberg, and her siblings Gary Sandberg, Patricia Sandberg Bastian, and Stein Sandberg.

Funeral services will be for immediate family only on Dec. 2, 2020, 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 677 S. 700 West Hurricane, Utah. Visitation will be on Dec. 2, 2020, at 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. at the same location. Interment will take place at the Hurricane City Cemetery.

For those who would like to view the funeral online. Please follow this link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRZl5Wfuqt2D-4KALG8clbw/live

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com