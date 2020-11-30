October 28, 1941 – November 26, 2020

On Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, our loving and beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Janice Ann Blake Ziegler passed very peacefully from this mortal probation, in her home, surrounded by many loving family members.

Janice was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in St. George, Utah to Cecil and Virgina May (Latimer) Blake. She grew up here, attending various schools, ultimately graduating from Dixie High School in 1963. She then attended Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where she obtained employment in the offices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While working there she received a call to serve a three-year mission in Central America where she learned the Spanish language.

Upon returning, she attended Brigham Young University where she met and married her husband Warren M. Ziegler. They were married for time and all eternity in the St. George Utah Temple on Dec. 22, 1965.

Janice is the mother of eight children, grandmother of 25, and great-grandmother of 16. Of her four sons and four daughters, five children were born during our military service and time away from Utah. The last three sons were born in St. George after our return in 1975. Janice is a true homemaker. She loves to cook and to share and to teach but most of all, she loves to be with her family. She had a zest for life that was born of a tender loving heart, a will to share, and a will to serve. During the holiday season, she loved to bake, make, share and see all the wonderful things around her. She loved to share the goodies that she made with her friends, neighbors, and loved ones.

She had a talent for making great things. Jelly, cinnamon rolls, great meals, and sharing them with a great portion of love all around. Janice loved to garden and was a firm believer in maintaining a clean well-groomed yard. She wanted to be a great neighbor and an example to our friends

Janice is one of the finest examples of service and compassion you could ever see. She is known for showing up when you need help, having a meal ready when you need one, being there when you need a funeral luncheon and comforting a child in need of attention. I have watched her start her day on her knees asking the Lord, “Who needs my help today?” and then standing up and patiently attending to her duties as a mother and wife as she waits for the answer or impression to come. When the impression or inspiration comes, she simply responds as directed and renders whatever assistance is required.

Janice is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is totally and joyfully active. She has served faithfully in many callings and positions in her years of service. Temple work is one of her great loves and sharing the blessings of it with her family members has been, and is, a paramount goal. As a result of being the wife of a United States Air Force husband, Janice has lived in several different cities in America. She has also had to spend time as a single mother while her husband served overseas during conflict and in doing so, she has been a fantastic example of courage and special love for her children.

Janice is preceded in death by her father Cecil, her mother Virginia May, her stepmother Carol Dean, and her stepmother Ila May Hughes. She is also preceded by her sisters Margaret Decker (Victor) and Diane Imlay (Barton) and brother Henry B. Blake. Also, a son, Jonathan Leslie and a granddaughter Stephiney Ann Hughes.

Janice is survived by brothers Darrell Blake (Kathy) St George, Utah, and Ronald Blake (Shirley) Ivins, Utah. Her husband Warren Ziegler of St George, Utah. Carol A. Hughes (Kary) Washington, Utah, David L Ziegler (Val), Sandy Utah, Sarah L. Pipkin (Fritz), Monticello, Utah, Amy R. Holloway (Gary), St. George, Utah, Melinda M. Aubrey, Boise ID, Arland L Ziegler, unknown, Mark C. Ziegler (Shanda) St George, Utah.

Funeral Services will be Saturday. Dec. 5, 2020, 10 a.m. with a viewing preceding from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Interment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Thank you to Zion’s Way Hospice for the special care and attentive service to our mother.

