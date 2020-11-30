Hurricane patrol truck hit in crash on SR-9

ST. GEORGE — Hurricane Police and Utah Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash involving a Hurricane police officer on state Route 9 in Hurricane Monday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd said officers were called to a crash involving the officer and another vehicle at the intersection of State Street or SR-9 and 700 South.

The officer was stopped at the intersection traveling southbound on 700 South when his light turned green and he proceeded forward through the intersection, Judd said.

A female driver of a passenger car heading west on State Street in Hurricane did not stop at the red light in her direction and hit the Hurricane patrol truck on the front wheel, Judd said.

Judd said an independent witness confirmed that the officer did have a green light and hadn’t proceeded into the intersection until it had turned green.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries and were transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in good condition, he said.

The patrol truck was able to be driven from the scene, though Judd said it will likely undergo service and repairs before being put back into use.

The passenger car was disabled and required towing from the scene.

Though the crash took place in Hurricane’s jurisdiction, Judd said that because an officer was involved it created a conflict of interest so Utah Highway Patrol officers were called in to investigate.

At the time of the report, no citations had been issued, but Judd said that charges were definitely possible.

“We’re still wanting to speak with her first,” he said of the driver of the passenger vehicle.

Emergency personnel from Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

