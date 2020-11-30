Failure to yield leads to crash at Mall and Riverside

A crew cleans up a spill that occurred after a black Hyundai Sonata hit a silver Chevy Equinox at the intersection of Mall Drive and Riverside, St. George, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020. | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — A black Hyundai Sonata hit a silver Chevy Equinox near the southeast corner of the intersection at Mall Drive and Riverside Drive just before 3 p.m. Monday.
While no one was injured, both vehicles sustained serious damage and both were towed from the scene.
St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said the crash occurred when the Equinox failed to yield on a left-hand turn and pulled out in front of the Hyundai.
Traffic was slowed but not stopped as crews worked to clean the area of debris.
St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Utah Department of Transportation, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the call.
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
David is a journalist, educator, and playwright. He has written for Zenger News, the Christian Science Monitor, the Barton Chronicle, North Star Monthly, and The Northland Journal, among others. He has covered various beats, including breaking news, courts and crimes, sports, and arts and entertainment. His writing on theatre appears regularly in American Theatre Magazine, Contemporary Theatre Review (UK), ConJunto (Cuba), and HowlRound.com. David's play, 800 Days of Solitude, about the ways in which solitary confinement affects juveniles and their families, was awarded the 2018 Christian Moe playwriting prize. He earned a BFA with summa cum laude honors from DePaul University, and holds an MFA in playwriting from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.