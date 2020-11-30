Failure to yield leads to crash at Mall and Riverside

A crew cleans up a spill that occurred after a black Hyundai Sonata hit a silver Chevy Equinox at the intersection of Mall Drive and Riverside, St. George, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020. | Photo by David Dudley, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A black Hyundai Sonata hit a silver Chevy Equinox near the southeast corner of the intersection at Mall Drive and Riverside Drive just before 3 p.m. Monday.

While no one was injured, both vehicles sustained serious damage and both were towed from the scene.

St. George Police Officer Lona Trombley said the crash occurred when the Equinox failed to yield on a left-hand turn and pulled out in front of the Hyundai.

Traffic was slowed but not stopped as crews worked to clean the area of debris.

St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department, Utah Department of Transportation, and Gold Cross Ambulance all responded to the call.

