October 14, 1940 — November 22, 2020

David Clark Emery of St. George, Utah, passed Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 80 years. He was born on Oct. 14, 1940, to Calvert Emery and Veva Mc Callister Emery.

David loved the outdoors and was for a time a park ranger for Utah State Parks. He loved to hunt, fish and collect arrowheads. He had a passion for the art of creating arrowheads. David also enjoyed teaching English.

He is survived by his wife Konny; his children, David Jr., Clark and Elisa; stepchildren, Kevin, Brent and Michael; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

David is preceded in death by his parents; Calverty and Veva, good friends; Bill Forbes and Joe Empey.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.