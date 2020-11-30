Betty Jean Hatcher

April 3, 1927 — November 24, 2020

Betty Jean (DaVolt) Hatcher, age 93, passed away peacefully Nov. 24, 2020, in Enterprise, Utah.

Betty was born April 3, 1927, in Bucklin, Missouri to James O. DaVolt and Wilma (Lingo) DaVolt. Betty was one of six children.

On Aug. 23, 1945, Betty married her high school sweetheart Richard Leon Hatcher in Olathe, Kansas. Together they had one daughter, Terri Lynne (Hatcher) Staheli.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Leon Hatcher (1997), her parents, three brothers and a sister.

Betty really enjoyed traveling. She and her husband lived in various countries around the world. Her home was filled with many items which she collected along her travels, each bearing a story or a memory from her time spent abroad. Her grandchildren loved to listen to these stories about her “exotic” travels and cultural experiences.

For many years Betty worked at Harmons Bakery in Roy, Utah. She loved the association with her customers, and they enjoyed visiting with her as well.

Betty was a living example of Ephesians 4:32, “And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

All who loved her dearly will never forget her smile, kindness and honesty.

Betty is survived by her daughter Terri (Norm) Staheli, her sister Donna (Dean) McAllister, her grandchildren Mike (Shon Shon) Staheli, Collin Staheli, Samantha (Del) Woolsey, Tasha (Jay) Lovewell, Krisanda Staheli and her great-grandchildren Kyler and Tyren Woolsey, Bailey Mitchell, Dainian and Arianna Lovewell, and Jesse Snow.

The Family would like to extend a special thanks to Ellen and Austin of Zion’s Way for their care and compassion in Betty’s final days, and a special thanks to the staff of Spilsbury Mortuary for their professionalism and kindness in the events thereafter.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.