Young Professionals of St. George present donation to St. George Bicycle Collective

Young Professionals and guests presenting check to the St. George Bicycle Collective, Santa Clara, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

ST GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals presented a donation check to their nonprofit organization of the year: the St. George Bicycle Collective.

The event took place at the Santa Clara BMX Track on Nov. 12 where a check was presented in the amount of $1,200. Attendees were able to ride the track, play games and bring their own bike donations. The event followed all safety requirements mandated by Gov. Gary Herbert’s recent executive order.

Every year the Young Professionals of St. George choose one nonprofit organization on which to focus their fundraising efforts. This year, the majority of the funds raised were through volunteering at the county fair and through a GoFundMe campaign. The Young Professionals also volunteered at the St. George Bicycle Collective, helping them move to their new location.

“Our mission is to cultivate our young professionals to be well rounded in all aspects of their lives,” Tara Thompson, chair of the St. George Young Professionals, said in a press release. “Giving back and volunteering has made such an impact in my life, and I am proud of all the hard work our young professionals have put into raising money and volunteering for the Bicycle Collective this year.”

The mission of the Bicycle Collective is to promote cycling as an effective and sustainable form of transportation, recreation, and as a cornerstone of a cleaner, healthier and safer society. The Bicycle Collective provides refurbished bicycles and educational programs to the community, focusing on children and lower-income households.

