Traffic alert: Multiple crashes, holiday traffic cause heavy congestion north of Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Traffic on northbound Interstate 15 between Cedar City and Parowan is backed up due to multiple crashes during holiday traffic.

No lanes are closed as a result of the crashes, but traffic is being delayed near mile marker 93 15 miles south of Beaver, according to the Utah Department of Transportation. UDOT estimates that traffic will be impacted for about an hour.

“Northbound I-15 is heavily congested at milepost 93 (15 miles south of Beaver) due to multiple crashes and heavy holiday traffic in the area. Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area,” according to an emergency alert sent by UDOT.

Multiple other incidents, including crashes at mile markers 91, 90 and 88, have also occurred, but are only causing minor delays, according to UDOT.

Traffic on I-15 is reportedly backed up all the way to Cedar City, according to residents in the area.

