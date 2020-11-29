Santa Clara City Council approves project plan for Mo’ Bettahs, Swig drive-thru near Harmons

Interior of a Swig location, St. George, Utah, May 11, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Swig, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Swig is coming to Santa Clara. During a recent public meeting, the City Council approved a project plan for a Mo’ Bettah’s restaurant and Swig drive-thru.

The project plan consists of one 4,081-square foot building at 3510 Pioneer Parkway in front of the Harmons Neighborhood Grocer. It includes 29 parking spaces for customers and employees, as well as two lanes for the drive-thru.

The sidewalk and landscape strip near the road is planned to be reduced to 5 feet wide each. The building will be made of tan stucco with black and red brick.

“The colors are intended to complement Harmons store and also reflects the red hills and black lava common to Santa Clara,” City Planner Bob Nicholson said.

Swig, a popular flavored soda and sweets chain, opened its doors in April 2010 in St. George across the street from Dixie State University, according to its website. Since then, it has grown to 30 locations across Utah and Arizona. In addition to selling its exotic fruit and cream concoctions, Swig also accepts donations and holds fundraisers for patients and survivors of breast cancer. Swig’s founder, Nicole Tanner, suffered from breast cancer at age 37 and most of her medical expenses were paid for through a Dixie Regional Medical Center donation program, she said in a video.

“I still remember to this day sitting in the hospital room and the employee looking at me, pausing and saying, ‘Nicole, can you pay $100?'” Tanner said in the video. “Because of people’s charitable donations, I am alive today.”

The average breast cancer removal surgery is $15,000, Tanner said. In October, Swig started a Save the Cups campaign and raised $161,582 to pay for women’s life-saving surgeries.

Swig also sells two special drinks, The Founder and The Fighter, and donates $1 from each purchase to its Save the Cups campaign. It also sells stickers for $2, where 100% of the proceeds go to the campaign, and t-shirts for $25, where $15 goes to the campaign. Anyone interested in donating any amount can do so here.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style is another Utah native, founded in 2008 in Bountiful by brothers Kimo and Kalani Mack. The diverse Mo’ Bettahs menu reflects the ocean culture of Oahu, Hawaii, where the Mack brothers grew up. Their mission is to act in the spirit of “Pono,” meaning to do what is right, according to the Mo’ Bettahs website.

Mo’ Bettahs has 18 locations across Utah and Idaho, including one at 1333 S. Hilton Drive Unit 303 in St. George. More information about their menu and locations can be found here and here.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.