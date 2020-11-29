Multiple crashes slow traffic on northbound Interstate 15, highway still open

Deputies await a suspect vehicle on the northbound side of Interstate 15 near Exit 59, Cedar City, Utah, Sept,. 15, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Multiple crashes on northbound Interstate 15 between Cedar City and Parowan have slowed traffic to a standstill but the highway is still open for travel.

Three crashes occurred near milepost 92 and two more occurred near milepost 51, all within the last 30 minutes to an hour, Utah Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Andrew Battenfield said. No injuries have been reported.

The crashes all happened on the median or on the right side of the road, Battenfield said. The highway is still open for travel but will be slow going until emergency equipment can get through and traffic clears up.

“I think what we’ve got is just the perfect storm with everybody trying to get home after the long weekend,” Battenfield said. “If somebody doesn’t pay attention, they rear-end somebody and then everyone’s looking around to see what they know and they rear-end somebody.”

Drivers should slow down and be sure to keep a distance between their vehicle and the one in front of them, Battenfield said. There is no estimated time for when traffic will thin out but no closures are expected.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.