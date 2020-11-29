Woman falls 30 feet in balloon accident

Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies as part of the "Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival," Mesquite, Nevada, Jan. 24, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A woman was injured when she fell 30 feet from a hot air balloon on Saturday.

The St. George Fire Department responded to reports that a woman fell from a hot air balloon Saturday just before 6 p.m., St. George Fire Department Chief Robert Stoker said.

“Witnesses said she was lifted 30 feet in the air before she fell,” Stoker said. “Though she was conscious and alert when we found her, she was placed on a backboard, and we used C-spine precautions.”

The fall occurred in the open field behind South Mountain Community Church. The woman, whose name has not been released, was standing on the ground when she got caught in a rope as the balloon ascended into the air.

Though it’s unclear how severe the woman’s injuries were, Stoker said it can be tricky to know how a fall will affect someone.

“We’ve seen people fall from up high and have minor injuries,” he said. “We’ve also seen people sustain serious injuries from lower heights. It’s got to do with how you fall and how you land. A fall from 30 feet will usually result in severe trauma.”

The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by Gold Cross Ambulance.

