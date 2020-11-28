Search for 15-year-old boy on Red Mountain Trail enters second day

Britton Kelsey, 15, went missing on Red Mountain Trail on Nov. 27, 2020. | Photos provided by Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The search for a teenager who went missing Friday on the Red Mountain Trail near Dammeron Valley resumed Saturday morning.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing hiker on the Red Mountain Trail. Initial reports indicated 15-year-old Britton Kelsey had become separated from his party while hiking the overlook trail, according to a press release issued by Lt. David Crouse, the public information officer for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The group was originally split into two hiking groups, and according to reports, Kelsey had fallen behind the first group and was believed to have met up with the second group. Family and other members notified the sheriff’s office when their search efforts were unsuccessful.

Kelsey was last seen wearing a royal blue, hooded sweatshirt and gray athletic shorts.

Sheriff’s deputies along with search and rescue volunteers responded to the area to assist in searching for Kelsey. As daylight began to fade, there were additional concerns due to overnight temperatures, as temperatures were forecasted to be below freezing. Additional resources were requested. Life Flight and the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter responded to the seen for air support. The search continued with the the use of night vision and forward-looking infrared technology.

Shortly after midnight, search efforts were temporarily suspended and resumed in the area at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Volunteers and friends of the family have also begun an independent search of the area.

Any volunteers assisting the family should wear bright-colored clothing in an effort to be clearly identified and not complicate the aerial search efforts.

