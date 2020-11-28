Cedar City’s annual ‘Pink Christmas’ to benefit local families battling cancer

Stock image of pink ornaments. | Image courtesy of Pink Christmas Utah, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The eighth annual Pink Christmas will once again raise money for local families facing cancer and financial hardship.

The annual event, which will take place Wednesday, has been helping Cedar City area families since 2013. All proceeds are given directly to the beneficiaries. This year’s three chosen recipients are Paula Parry, Melissa Tuft and Patrick Hurt.

Although the event has been held at Cedar High School in the past, COVID-19 restrictions prevented the school from hosting the event this year, said organizer Rachel Torres, who noted that this year’s event will instead be hosted at The Barn at Cedar Meadows, located at 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.

The Pink Christmas event is scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a talent show, silent auction, raffle and visits with Santa Claus.

Tickets cost $5 per person or $20 per family. To make a donation, including items to be auctioned, or for more information, contact Torres at 435-463-2665. There is also an account at State Bank of Southern Utah under the name “Pink Christmas.” To see an electronic copy of the event flyer, click here.

Following are short profiles of each of this year’s beneficiaries:

Paula Parry

Paula Parry was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2020 and is currently going through treatment. She has worked as an administrative assistant in admissions at Southern Utah University for many years. Paula enjoys spending time with family, being at their family cabin, reading, entertaining, cooking and Dutch oven cooking for her family and SUU students. Paula is married to Kendall Parry and is the mother of Shaylee (Ken) Lameroux, and Brady. She is also the grandmother to Porter.

Patrick Hurt

Patrick Hurt was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in November 2019, just two months after his wife was diagnosed and successfully treated with a rare borderline phyllodes breast cancer. Following surgery in December and four months of chemotherapy, it was found that the colon cancer had metastasized to Patrick’s liver and a lymph node, pushing it to stage 4. Patrick has lived in Cedar City for 13 years. He attended SUU and attained a bachelor’s degree in sociology. He also has a paralegal degree and is currently a stay-at-home dad and aspiring author. He enjoys hiking, biking, reading, doing research for his writing, movies, concerts and has a very extensive and eclectic collection of music. Patrick’s biggest love though is his family: his wife, Sheena, and sons, James (Rachel) Hale, Joseph Lopez-Hurt, Benjamin and Samuel.

Melissa Tuft

Melissa Tuft was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in September 2013. She went into remission in 2014, but the cancer came back in April 2019 as stage 4. Melissa lost her husband Randy in February 2018 to colon cancer. She enjoys anything outdoors, spending time with her family, and watching her grandchildren grow. Melissa is the mother to Jamie (Brian) Johnson, Joshua (Anna) Banks, Jonathan Banks and the grandmother to Mckenzie, Ambree, Kaden, Dylan, Brooklynn, Taylee, Keagan, Myier, Amada and Sandra.

Event details

What: Eighth annual Pink Christmas

When: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, Cedar City, Utah.

Tickets: $5 per person or $20 per family. Additional opportunities to donate throughout the evening.

Additional information: Call Rachel Torres at 435-463-2665 or visit the Pink Christmas Utah Facebook page.

