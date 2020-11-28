Southern Utah COVID Update: No sign of surge going down with 4 deaths, 663 new infections in 3 days

Photo illustration of the COVID-19 coronavirus. | Illustration by ktsimage/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — After a Thanksgiving day without any updates as far as the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern Utah, limited updates were released Friday and Saturday from the Utah Department of Health.

While the seven-day daily average has been dropping – especially on the statewide level – the surge in infections that has been taking place since early October showed few signs of abating as Southern Utah has seen 663 new infections and four deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the four-day Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, including the fifth-most in a single day on Saturday with 250.

The deaths continue to skew younger, with one of the four new deaths being a 25- to 44-year-old in Washington County. There have now been 90 people who have died in Southern Utah with the coronavirus since March.

Among local cities, there have been sharp rises in new infections in the last three days in Cedar City and the Ivins City/Santa Clara area. New cases are up 340% in Cedar City (from 15 to 51) and 328.6% in Ivins City/Santa Clara (from seven to 23).

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Nov. 28, 2020, seven-day average in parentheses)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 11,066 (194.1 new infections per day in seven days, falling since Nov. 25)

County-by-county update not available

New infections for major Southern Utah cities (numbers released ahead of Southern Utah numbers):

St. George: 99 (rising)

Washington City: 27 ( rising )

) Hurricane/LaVerkin: 28 ( rising )

) Ivins City/Santa Clara: 23 ( rising )

) Cedar City: 51 ( rising )

Deaths: 90 (1.4 per day, falling)

Washington County: 75 (4 new: male 25-44 at home, male over 85 at home, hospitalized female 65-84, long-term care male 65-84.)

Iron County: 6

Garfield County: 6

Kane County: 1

Beaver County: 2

Hospitalized: Update not available

Active cases: Update not available

Recovered: Update not available

Current Utah seven-day average: 2,575 (falling)

