Utah Shakespeare Festival offers Cyber Monday ticket discounts ahead of celebratory 60th season

The Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Cedar City, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The Utah Shakespeare Festival is planning a big season in 2021 and offering the festival’s largest discount of the year for Cyber Monday.

Exclusively on Nov. 30, every ticket will be discounted by $8. Visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website to take advantage of the special pricing. When patrons choose their seats, the discount will automatically be applied.

“This is the only time of the year that we offer this across-the-board discount,” said Donn Jersey, development and communication director for the Utah Shakespeare Festival. “We are encouraging our wonderful patrons to plan ahead and prepare for what we know is going to be a fabulous season.”

In May, the Utah Shakespeare Festival announced the cancellation of its 2020 season, the only time a season has been canceled in 60 years.

“We are missing our patrons and friends as much as they are missing us,” Jersey said. “We have had incredible outreach and support during this time, and we can’t wait to be producing theater again as a way to help Utah heal.”

After canceling its 2020 season, the Utah Shakespeare Festival recently announced plans to return in 2021 with a blowout 60th anniversary season featuring eight plays, numerous ancillary activities, anniversary events throughout the summer and a full season dedicated to festival founder Fred C. Adams, who passed away earlier this year, including a celebration of his life in August.

Executive producer Frank Mack said the 2021 season will be a magnificent experience unlike any other in the festival’s history.

“The confluence of many circumstances will combine to make 2021 an exciting season – celebrating 60 years of great professional theater in beautiful Cedar City, honoring our visionary founder who made all this possible and getting to produce shows for our wonderful audiences by our amazing artists after a year-long hiatus,” he said.

The season will feature eight plays in three theaters, plus all the extra “festival experience” traditions and activities guests have come to love over the last six decades, including The Greenshow, backstage tours, Repertory Magic, various seminars and orientations, and numerous classes.

The anniversary year will run from June 21 through Oct. 9. The plays will be William Shakespeare’s “Richard III,” “The Comedy of Errors,” “Pericles” and “Cymbeline,” as well as “Ragtime” by Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens; “The Pirates of Penzance” by W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan; “Intimate Apparel” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage; and “The Comedy of Terrors” by John Goodrum.

Utah Shakespeare Festival artistic director Brian Vaughn called the upcoming season a “mixture of plays rolled over from the cancelled 2020 season, with the addition of three exciting and reflective plays that capture the heartbeat of the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s enduring mission.”

“All of these titles explore varying themes of identity and mortality, the debate of fate versus free will and the examination of the human spirit’s ability to overcome injustice and oppression,” Vaughn said. “Combined, they make up a rich tapestry of drama that magnifies the intricacies of our collective humanity.”

On Saturday, the Cedar City community is invited to drive by and view the lighting of the Utah Shakespeare Festival for the holiday season from the safety of their vehicles. The festival venue will transform into a winter wonderland at 5:45 p.m.

To order tickets during the Cyber Monday promotion, visit the Utah Shakespeare Festival website. Call the ticket office at 800-PLAYTIX with questions.

