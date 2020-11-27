Help at risk-youth, homeless individuals by donating supplies at Stephen Wade Auto Center

A Stephen Wade "Wish Tree," in St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Washington County School District, Youth Futures and Switchpoint Community Resource Center have partnered with Stephen Wade Auto Center asking the community for donations to help at risk-youth and homeless individuals in Washington County.

Located inside all Stephen Wade Dealerships are “wish trees” with tags that include specific items needed at each non-profit organization. Due to restrictions with COVID-19, a comprehensive list is available at community.stephenwade.com. Donations will be accepted beginning Nov. 17 through Dec. 22.

This is the third year Stephen Wade Auto Center has collected items at their dealerships for at-risk individuals.

“Over 500 at risk or homeless youth live within the boundaries of the Washington County School District. Out of those 500 four hundred and fifty are doubled up with another family, 28 are living in hotels/motels, 16 are living in shelters, with 23 living in camping situations,” Mike Carr, Homeless liaison for the Washington County School District, said in a press release, noting that the wish trees provide an opportunity to provide much needed items to these key organizations.

The wish trees are similar to angel trees where you choose a tag off the tree, purchase the item and deliver it to any Stephen Wade dealership including Mercedes-Benz of St. George. All items donated will be disbursed to Washington County School District, Youth Futures and Switchpoint. Much-needed items include warm blankets, adult and children size sleeping bags, coats, jackets, hoodies, warm gloves, socks, cleaning supplies, cold medicine, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, bleach and paper products.

“We are so grateful for SwitchPoint, Youth Futures and our Washington County School District for recognizing the needs in our community and look forward to this time each year to provide a convenient location to collect items to be distributed to those in need,” Jamie Bahlmann, public relations director for Stephen Wade Auto Center, said in the press release.

SwitchPoint, Youth Futures and the Washington County School District provide basic needs for at risk youth and families within the community. The Youth Futures Shelter provides a home life setting for youth ages 12-18 that need emergency and temporary shelter. Switchpoint’s mission is to address poverty by providing a comprehensive plan to support families on their journey to self sufficiency. Washington County School District distributes items that students may be lacking in their home environment by providing the resources to their local school counselors to distribute as needed.

