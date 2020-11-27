Made in Southern Utah: BlvdHome

SOUTHERN UTAH — Southern Utah is known for its amazing scenery, outdoor recreation opportunities and community spirit, but what some people may not know is that it is also a mecca for entrepreneurs, start-up businesses and unique people doing amazing things – not just locally, but across the nation and around the world.

Join host Chris Nelson on St. George News’ newest show, “Made in Southern Utah,” as he he highlights Southern Utah’s own success stories. In this episode, Nelson takes a tour of a Southern Utah furniture business that has been a staple of the community for decades: BlvdHome.

Watch “Made in Southern Utah” host Chris Nelson pick his new television at BlvdHome in the media player above.

BlvdHome opened doors on its first location in 1974. What was then known as Boulevard Furniture, the store was, of course, located on St. George Boulevard.

As Chief Operating Officer Tyler Wittwer, nephew of founder “Crazy Tony” Wittwer tells the story, his uncle originally wanted to open a Toyota dealership but was denied.

“Plan No. 2 ended up being, ‘Let’s try furniture,'” Wittwer said.

What started 46 years ago as 8,000-square-feet and two full-time employees has grown to a new location on Mall Drive and an expansion of offerings from just furniture to many of the things people need to complete their entire home, including appliances, electronics, flooring, and home decor.

In addition to its St. George location, BlvdHome has locations in Cedar City and Mesquite, Nevada, as well as a distribution center in Hurricane. The company employs over 200 people in the Southern Utah community.

Resources

BlvdHome | Address: 390 N. Mall Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-986-3100 | Hours: Monday-Saturday, 1o a.m. to 7 p.m. Closed Sunday | Website.

Additional locations: 990 S. Main St., Cedar City. 250 Falcon Ridge Parkway, Mesquite, Nevada. 289 N. Old Highway 91, Hurricane Distribution Center & Clearance Outlet.



