1 of only 3 in the world: Classic car damaged in crash in Santa Clara

A 1911 Auburn classic car is involved in a crash on Highway 91 in Santa Clara, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Stark St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Santa Clara-Ivins emergency personnel responded to a crash involving a rare classic car Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred when the driver of a white Mazda passenger vehicle who was heading slightly northwest on Highway 91 near the Santa Clara City Cemetery pulled over to the right side of the road to attempt a U-turn, Santa Clara-Ivins Police spokesman Sgt. Reed Briggs said.

While traffic in the opposite lane was clear, Briggs said the driver of the Mazda failed to notice two classic cars coming up the hill behind him and subsequently turned his vehicle into the back of one of the classic cars, a 1911 Auburn.

The other classic car, which was untouched, was a 1911 Kissel.

The owner of both classic cars, Cam Sidwell, said that the Auburn is one of only three in existence in the world. It has been shown at Pebble Beach in California, Sidwell said.

Sidwell, who was driving the Auburn, said they were just out for a drive on what they thought was the least busy road they could find traveling no more than 30 mph.

Though to the outside eye, the damage does not look extensive, Sidwell said that the body of the car, which is made of wood, is cracked.

“It doesn’t look it, but it is extremely significant, because it cracked the body,” he said, adding that the car will have to be torn all the way down to repair the wood body, build it back up and repaint the entire car.

Additionally, the wheels are carved by Amish craftsmen, Briggs said he was told.

The driver of the Mazda complained of some wrist pain and was checked by medical on scene but did not require any additional transportation.

Two independent witnesses stopped to verify what had happened and the driver of the Mazda was issued a citation for failure to yield, Briggs said.

The Mazda sustained minor front end damage and was able to be driven from the crash. The Auburn had to be towed from the scene, Briggs said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.