Utah man already on parole sentenced to federal prison on new charges of intent to distribute meth

Composite image with background photo by Peter Csaza/iStock/Getty Images Plus, inset is booking photo of Chase Humphreys, of Beaver City, taken in Washington County, Utah, April 27, 2020 | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man from Beaver with a history of drug-related convictions who was arrested in Washington County in April was recently sentenced to federal prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

During a hearing held Nov. 20 via video feed at the U.S. District Court in St. George, 28-year-old Chase Dee Humphreys appeared before U.S. District Judge David Nuffer for sentencing on one count of possession with intent to distribute and was sentenced to serve 36-months in a federal prison facility.

The federal charge was filed after Humphreys was arrested at a local motel in April, where officers recovered 12 grams of methamphetamine, along with baggies, a scale and other items related to suspected distribution. They also recovered two small baggies of heroin during a search of the room.

Following the arrest, the case was originally filed in 5th District Court, where Humphreys faced first-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession and felony forgery. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of another’s identifying documents and possession of paraphernalia.

The distribution charge was enhanced due to the defendant’s criminal record, which includes multiple arrests for drug-related offenses, as well as the fact that Humphreys was on parole at the time.

The case was picked up by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Aug. 13, when federal prosecutor Angela Reddish-Day filed the charge, and the following week the state case was dismissed.

According to the probably cause statement filed in support of the arrest, at the time he was taken into custody, Humphreys was wanted on multiple warrants and was also suspected in a number of crimes reported in Washington County. Additionally, officers discovered that Humphreys had multiple cases and convictions for drug offenses since 2011. One such case involving the theft of a 9mm handgun that was reported April 14 in St. George.

During Friday’s hearing, Nuffer recommended that Humphreys be imprisoned at either the federal facility located in Safford, Arizona, or at the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado to facilitate family visitations. The defendant was also ordered to participate in the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program, an intensive 500- hour substance abuse rehabilitation program provided by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Once released, the defendant will be placed on three years of post-prison supervision by the Bureau of Prisons. The transport order releasing Humphreys into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Office for transport was also signed during the hearing.

