Ask a Local Expert: How can smart window coverings simplify my life?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Would you like to raise or lower your window shades without leaving the comfort of your couch – or even while you’re away from home – via a smartphone app?

Automated blinds and shades from Hunter Douglas, available at Jones Paint & Glass, bring the convenience and efficiency of smart home technology to window coverings.

Hunter Douglas smart window coverings are integrated with Amazon Alexa technology. Brett Nicholas Ryan, window coverings installer with Jones Paint & Glass, said homeowners with an Alexa-enabled device can use voice commands to change the brightness of any room in seconds.

“You can make it easy to filter out some of the light,” he said, “or even block out all of the light with the variety of beautiful fabrics and colors available at Jones Paint & Glass.”

Lowering window shades to block out heat or raising them to allow warmth in at specific times of day can conveniently be done anywhere and anytime with the accompanying smartphone app.

“Now you can take total control with this new technology by Hunter Douglas,” Ryan said. “Choosing the right window covering products can make your life much more comfortable.”

Since 1938, Jones Paint & Glass has served the Intermountain West as a one-stop shop for home renovation needs, including windows, doors, mirrors, bathroom glass and paint products. Their experts are committed to providing quality products at affordable prices while offering customers an unrivaled level of service and expertise. Jones Paint & Glass is a family-operated business with seven locations across Utah and more than 200 employees.

Jones Paint & Glass is located at 122 S. 1200 East in St. George. For a free quote, call 435-673-9644 today.

