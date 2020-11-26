Southern Utah finds new basketball season opener host

SUU women's basketball players huddle before the start of their game, Portland State at Southern Utah University, Cedar City, Utah, Dec. 30, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — One day after having to cancel their season opener, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds announced a new host for their women’s basketball opener.

According to a press release from the SUU athletics department, the team will travel to Orem to play Utah Valley on Saturday. SUU was originally slated to begin its schedule Wednesday against the University of Utah, but the Utes had to suspend activities due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Utes were scheduled to take on Utah Valley on Saturday – a game that was also suspended – making the Thunderbirds and Wolverines natural opponents to fill the vacancies in their calendars. The announcements of first the cancellation of the opener and then the rescheduled matchup came less than a day apart.

This season, the Thunderbirds are looking for a continuation of their success last year, when they won the program’s most games since the 2013-14 campaign.

In their last matchup with Utah Valley on Nov. 9, 2019, SUU won 71-58. The Wolverines would ultimately end up as last year’s second-place finisher in the Western Athletic Conference, and they were selected to win the WAC in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll this year.

The game begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at the UCCU Center. It will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network.

