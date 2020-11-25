William Nathaniel Nordstrom

November 28, 1938 — November 24, 2020

William Nordstrom, 81, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. He was born on Nov. 28, 1938, in Moorhead, Minnesota to the parents of Ronald and Violet Nordstrom.

He married Linda Lee Cunnington. They were married in Denver, Colorado on June 24, 1967.

Bill was raised in Moorhead, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakotah until he left for college. He loved to garden and at an early age, he and his sister would go around and sell vegetables to the neighbors. At 16, he bought a popcorn stand next to the local DQ, and with that success, he was able to buy his first car, which began his career in sales of all nature. He truly was an entrepreneur from a young age.

He served in the Air National Guard for six years after which he moved to Central City, Colorado and opened a shoe and spud nut store and later a successful fencing and landscaping company. Later in life, he and Linda moved to Arizona where he designed and developed a small mountain subdivision. His first love was his wife Linda and three girls and waited nineteen years to get his first son Todd followed by two more Jon and Ken. Bill loved to be in nature, painting and creating flower arrangements with items from nature were two of his greatest pastimes. He had a gregarious and loving personality. All he met were his friends.

He is survived by his wife: Linda Nordstrom; his three daughters Kimberly Staheli (Todd), St. George, Utah; Katherine Follett (Jon), Semi Valley, California; Karolyn Bowlby (Kenneth), Mesa, Arizona, 13 grandchildren Christopher Follett, Afton Balderree (Tanner), Conner Follett (Taylor), Zachary Staheli (Angela), Colton Follett, William Bowlby (Emily), Emily Steele (Peter), Harrison Bowlby and four great-grandchildren: Paige, Owen, Adilynn and Wallace as well as his Sister JoAnn Schroeder, Hitterdal, Minnesota.

Live streaming webcast is available at www.metcalfmortuary.com by clicking on the obituary, then click on the broadcast at the bottom. The webcast will remain online for 90 days.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah 84770 where a visitation will be held, prior to services, from 1:30-2:30 p.m.