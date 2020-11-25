Stephen Wade Auto Center awards $6,000 to local high schools alongside KSL Cars, Canyon Media Radio

Stephen Wade Auto Center presents Kick4Cash check to Desert Hills High School, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Stephen Wade Auto Center, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Stephen Wade Auto Center, KSL Cars and Canyon Media Radio awarded $6,000 to local high schools through their “Kick4Cash” events during the fall football season.

Stephen Wade Auto Center started the Kick4Cash program more than five years ago and has grown the promotion and added partners over the past few years. The program is designed to give back to local high schools through a halftime show during one of their home football games.

The Kick4Cash events are scheduled with the local area high schools when the fall football schedules are released.

As part of the process, the Kick4Cash video is posted on a school’s Instagram account, and the students have the opportunity to suggest the name of their organization in the comments section, with the top three organizations that garner the highest number of comments chosen to “kick for cash.” Each club then selects a kicker to attempt field goals during the halftime event. The kickers each get three kicks to win up to $500 for their club, team or organization.

“It has been great building the relationships with the school administrators as well as the students,” said Jamie Bahlmann, public relations director for Stephen Wade Auto Center. “This provides an opportunity to give to the organizations that don’t always get large donations from sponsorships.”

This year, there were five Kick4Cash events. Fifty-eight clubs participated or engaged with the Instagram posts, with 12 clubs benefitting from kicking for cash. The Kick4Cash program is sponsored by Stephen Wade Auto Center, KSL Cars and Canyon Media Radio.

