Police arrest 2 men in connection with recent vehicle burglaries in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — Police have arrested two men allegedly involved in a several vehicle burglaries in Cedar City over the past week.

Alex Foreman, 26, and Logan Dover, 22, were arrested Tuesday and taken to Iron County Jail. Each man was charged with three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, a third-degree felony, and 10 counts of vehicle burglary, a class A misdemeanor. Both men were booked and have since been released.

Police allege the two men had attempted to make a purchase at a local business using one or more credit cards that had been stolen during a string of recent thefts that were reported by Cedar City News as taking place between Thursday and Sunday.

Security video footage was used to help identify the suspects, Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock told Cedar City News; however, at this point Pollock could not confirm how many of the incidents involved Foreman and Dover.

As previously reported in Cedar City News, Foreman is still facing charges following an arrest in July for allegedly fleeing the scene of a single-vehicle crash on state Route 56. He subsequently pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor DUI and three other charges in connection with that case, which is still pending in Iron County Justice Court.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

