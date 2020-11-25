Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at vehicle on I-15 with 2 children inside

2019 stock image of Utah Highway Patrol vehicles on Interstate 15 near Exit 16 | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Davis County woman was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver who was traveling north on Interstate 15 with her husband and two children Sunday afternoon.

The arrest stems from an incident reported Sunday shortly after 12:30 p.m. when Utah Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to northbound Interstate 15 south of Cedar City on an incident involving a suspect who was reportedly pointing a gun at a Jaguar, according to charging documents filed with the court.

The 911 caller reported that a woman driving a white Subaru refused to allow the Jaguar to merge into the next lane, and then drove alongside the vehicle and looked directly at her as the suspect “pointed the gun at her,” the trooper recounted in the report.

The same account was also provided by one of two children traveling north with their parents in the Jaguar at the time the incident reportedly took place.

A trooper spotted the Subaru heading north along the interstate near mile marker 56, and after following the vehicle for 3 miles, the trooper conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 59. The trooper spoke to the driver, who admitted to being involved in an incident with a Jaguar but denied pointing a gun at the car.

The driver was later identified as 26-year-old Estrella Bradley, of Sunset, a small community located approximately 25 miles north of Salt Lake City in Davis County.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found a 9 mm handgun in the center console of the car with a loaded magazine but no bullet in the chamber. A second magazine was located in the pocket of the driver’s side door.

“The gun was readily accessible to the driver,” the trooper stated in the affidavit.

Inside of the passenger compartment troopers also recovered marijuana, Adderall pills in a pill bottle with an illegible label and drug paraphernalia.

Several witnesses, including one of the reporting party’s children, provided officers with an accurate description of the gun that later matched the firearm found in the Subaru that was later recovered by police.

The suspect was transported to the Highway Patrol office and interviewed by an agent with the State Bureau of Investigations. Shortly thereafter, Bradley was transported to the Washington County Correctional facility and booked on one third-degree felony count of aggravated assault, along with one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Bradley was released Sunday evening and charges were filed the following day. The suspect is scheduled to make an initial appearance in 5th District Court Jan. 15, 2021.

