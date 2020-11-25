Beth Blattner Pearson

June 23, 1927 — November 21, 2020

Beth “Betsy” Pearson, 93, passed away Nov. 21, 2020, at her home of causes incident of age, surrounded by her family. This true lady is finally reunited with her beloved, “Willy Billy,” her husband of 57 years.

She was born the fourth of eight children on June 23, 1927, to Harold Henry Blattner and Maud Evelyn Anderson Blattner in Arco, Idaho. She met William Pratt Pearson at a dance – of course! – in 1942, and she knew “he was the one.” Their marriage was sealed on June 25, 1944, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were the parents of four daughters.

Betsy’s life was one of motion; jump roping and bicycling as a child, cheerleading and singing duets as a teen, then bowling, playing cards and bingo and always dancing with Pratt. Most of all she loved her family. She never missed a birthday, and the sticks of gum in each birthday card became prized heirlooms. She was a great cook, seamstress, and homemaker and she could do anything with a paperclip.

She is survived by her daughters: Suzette (Calvin) Powell, Connie (Glen) Lassen, Trudy (Bruce) Barnes and Lisa Pearson (Chris); 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Following a private family service, Betsy will be interred beside her husband in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, and if you wish to honor Betsy, take a moment to be kind to a pet, remember a child's birthday, or tell a funny remembrance of things past to those who you love.