TGIF Show: Your Thanksgiving weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | Nov. 26-29
Art
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Europe to Israel and Back Again | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Right Here Right Now/Work in Progress | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Mary Manning | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Holiday Small Paintings Show | Admission: Free | Location: Maynard Dixon Legacy Museum, 2200 S. State St., Mt. Carmel.
Education/enlightenment
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to noon | Virtual Sunday Service | Admission: Free | Location: Center for Spiritual Living St. George website (online event).
Entertainment
- Friday, 5-7 p.m. | Open Mic Night | Admission: Free | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Oliver! | Admission: $22 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 7-8:15 p.m. | Electric Thanksgiving | Admission: $5-$50 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
Family
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Christmas on the Farm | Admission: $5 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Christmas in the Canyon | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 5:15-5:45 p.m. | Downtown Lighting Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Office, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Kanab Christmas Light Parade & Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Kanab Center, 20 N. 100 East, Kanab.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Thursday, starting at 11 a.m. | Thanksgiving Dinner at Sand Hollow Resort | Admission: $24-$46 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Holiday Market at Legacy Park | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Washington County Legacy Park Grafton Building, 5500 W. 700 South, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Downtown Year Round Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Downtown Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Holiday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Fox Theatre, 320 W. State St., Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Annual Pottery Sale | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: The Tilted Kiln, 215 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. | Christmas Makers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Clucking It Up, 230 N. 100 West, Orderville.
- Saturday, 3-6 p.m. | Shop Local Saturday Boutique | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Policy Kings Brewery, 223 N. 100 West, Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: Free | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Wood Fired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Michael Dee | Admission: Free | Location: Stage Coach Grille, 2400 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Sixties Mania | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Jake Shepard | Admission: Free | Location: Wing Nutz, 250 N. Red Cliffs Drive #24, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 p.m. | The Rat Pack is Back! Christmas Concert | Admission: $19-$37 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Dick Earl’s Electric Witness | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Vexify | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Small Business Saturday Kickoff | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Thursday, 7-8 a.m. | Turkey Burn Carver Family Fundraiser | Admission: $5 | Location: Southern Utah Sports Academy, 494 N. 2150 West, Cedar City.
- Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. | Thanksgiving Shotgun | Admission: $135 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Dixie 4 Wheel Drive Thanksgiving Trail Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, 3351 Sand Hollow Road, Hurricane.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.