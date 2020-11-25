InfoWest gives back through virtual food drive, scavenger hunt offering $5K in prizes

Photo by LuckyBusiness/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Over the past 26 years, the “Internet People” at InfoWest have built a reputation for providing cutting-edge technology with friendly, local customer support, and in keeping with another tradition, they’re spending this holiday season giving back to the communities where they live and serve.

“Over November and December, we’re looking to give away over $10,000,” said Catherine Larson, director of marketing for InfoWest.

InfoWest has chosen the Utah Food Bank as their charitable partner for 2020. The Utah Food Bank has been fighting hunger statewide since 1904. Last year, their Southern Distribution Center distributed nearly 5.2 million pounds of food across Beaver, Iron, Millard, Washington, Garfield, Kane and San Juan counties. They support 29 local food pantries and other partner organizations.

According to the Utah Food Bank, over 500,000 Utahns – approximately 1 in 6 individuals – are at risk of missing a meal every day, and 1 in 5 children are unsure where their next meal is coming from.

“There is a greater need because of COVID and people losing their jobs – not being able to make ends meet,” Larson said.

On Giving Tuesday, InfoWest will host a virtual food drive to benefit the Utah Food Bank. They have pledged to match donations up to $1,000 but hope to raise much more, Larson said.

Members of the community are also welcome to visit InfoWest’s headquarters on Tabernacle Street through Nov. 30 and drop off dry or canned food items in the donation barrel in the front office. Donations will be collected and distributed by the Utah Food Bank over the holiday season.

Additionally, InfoWest plans to give away nearly $5,000 in prizes during the “Are You Ready?” virtual scavenger hunt that will launch Dec. 2. Up for grabs are numerous gift cards, a flat-screen TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and a free year of internet service valued at up to $1,500.

Players gain points by collecting objects hidden throughout the company website. They can track their progress on a live leaderboard throughout the three-week event. There is no cost to participate, and although players don’t need to be current InfoWest customers to win, Larson said now is the best time to sign up and enjoy Southern Utah’s “ultimate internet experience.”

InfoWest is offering a $100 account credit to new customers for a limited time. Anyone who signs up for internet service between Thanksgiving and Dec. 4 will also be entered into a raffle to win a PlayStation 5. This newest gaming system from Sony is in high demand and can’t be found in most stores, Larson said. Current InfoWest customers who refer a friend that signs up during the promotion will receive a $20 account credit and raffle entry.

Established in 1994, InfoWest was the first company to provide internet access and digital phone service to St. George and surrounding areas. From field technicians to customer service representatives, all of their 83 employees live in the cities and towns they serve. The founders and owners all have Southern Utah roots.

Larson said the InfoWest team is excited to continue their tradition of community-based growth and support for years to come.

“We are just humbled and grateful to be in Southern Utah,” she said. “Without the communities of Southern Utah, we would have never made it as far as we did.”

