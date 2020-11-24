Sandy Barker

1937 — November 20, 2020

On Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, Sanford “Sandy” Wright Barker, St George, Utah, loving husband, father, Papa and friend, graduated from this earthly life at the age of 83.

Born 1937 in Ogden, Utah to Peary Bliss Barker and Jenness Wright. He was married to the “Love of his life” Deanna Lee Howard Barker in the fall of 1956 in Jackson Wyoming, later it was solemnized in the LDS Temple in Logan Utah, Sept. 19, 1957. 64 years of marriage that was enjoyed together on many fun times of travel.

Sandy greeted every day with his smile and optimism, never a complaint with his trial of cancer. You would hear him recite his favorite motto “This is the greatest day of my life.” He cherished his membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved and enjoyed every calling or errand that the Lord had called him to. Sandy with his wife fulfilled a church mission in the New York North Mission 2008-2010 that they dearly loved.

He enjoyed his childhood with his brothers and sisters on the family farm in Pleasant View, Utah. It was hard work, shearing the sheep, dodging the rams, milking the cows, saddling up and chasing the cattle that would bust down the fences and run down the lane to face on the ongoing traffic, and to only hopelessly watching the angus bull take on the train head-on in a losing battle. Walking to school in 5-foot snowdrifts uphill both ways, he would joke about, but he really enjoyed those days in Pleasant View.

Sandy was voted “friendliest” by his classmates of Weber High School. He could start a conversation with anyone with a contagious smile, a stranger on the street, or someone he bumped into hiking in the mountains or the many places he traveled on business, it didn’t matter whom, they would leave knowing that they were his friend. People couldn’t help but observe him working in his gardens with a perplexed look, surprised that he could grow the most exquisite produce in the 100-degree+ desert, then they would be walking away with hands full of the greatest variety of tomatoes, peppers, melons, squash, kale, chives, etc…

Sandy had a zest for life which he enjoyed in the outdoors: hiking, fishing, hunting, river running. His most favorite times were spent hiking in the beautiful mountains of and around the red rocks of Zion. He shared these moments with family, friends, scouts, and especially his grandkids. He could outwork and out hike most, because he had so much show and share with you of God’s creations.

Survived by his: wife, Deanna Lee Howard Barker; children: Peggy Rogers of South Jordan, Utah Russell Barker (Kari) of Fruit Heights, Utah, Susan Barker of St. George, Utah, Julie Ann Johnson, St. George, Utah, Mark Barker (Laura) of St. George, Utah, Matthew Barker (Yvette) of St. George, Utah; brothers and sisters: Sherman (Nancy) of Pleasant View, Utah, Cherie Wayment of Rupert, Idaho, Shanna Vaughn (Kim) of Hooper, Utah, Mary Ann Garner of Pleasant View, Utah, L. LaMonte Barker (Laura) of Harrisville, Utah; 24 grandchildren; and 44 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Kenton Barker (Georgia); son in law, Paul D. Rogers; and grandson, Mark Jeremy Barker.

The family expresses appreciation for the specialized care by Pauline of the Sun Tree Home Health and Hospice team. Thank you to the team of St. George Metcalf Mortuary, their service was with the warmest tenderness, kind and friendly.

Currently, no public services will be held, by the request of Sandy Barker a family celebration of life will be held at later date in the Spring of 2021 on the family farm in Pleasant View, Utah.

