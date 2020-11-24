April 27, 1931 — November 20, 2020

Marian J. Wilkinson, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home Nov. 20, 2020.

Marian was born April 27, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah: the daughter of Nathaniel S. and Florence G. Jones. Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years. Married LaVar John Wilkinson on Oct. 12, 1950.

She is survived by her daughters: Lesle (Cindy) Wilkinson, Shannon (Benny) Cordova; son, Brad (Kathleen) Wilkinson; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Marian loved to travel and golf. Her and Var’s goal was to travel to all 50 states as well as many countries as they could. Marian worked for Sun Photo, Continental Bank, Sears and retired as a Staff Administrator at St. Marks Hospital.

She was a wonderful friend to everyone, she always cared about others’ needs before her own. A celebration of Marian’s life will be held next summer.

