Marian J Wilkinson

Written by Obituaries
November 24, 2020

April 27, 1931 — November 20, 2020

Marian J. Wilkinson, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at home Nov. 20, 2020.

Marian was born April 27, 1931, in Salt Lake City, Utah: the daughter of Nathaniel S. and Florence G. Jones.  Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years. Married LaVar John Wilkinson on Oct. 12, 1950.

She is survived by her daughters: Lesle (Cindy) Wilkinson, Shannon (Benny) Cordova; son, Brad (Kathleen) Wilkinson; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Marian loved to travel and golf. Her and Var’s goal was to travel to all 50 states as well as many countries as they could. Marian worked for Sun Photo, Continental Bank, Sears and retired as a Staff Administrator at St. Marks Hospital.

She was a wonderful friend to everyone, she always cared about others’ needs before her own. A celebration of Marian’s life will be held next summer.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221, www.metcalfmortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!