June 28, 1956 — November 21, 2020

Leon Smith, 64, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at midnight in St. George, Utah. He was born June 28, 1956, in Las Vegas, Nevada to Effie Smith.

Leon grew up in Overton, Nevada then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he graduated high school at Vo-Tech High.

Leon enjoyed traveling, watching movies working out at the gym which he took much pride in once he started losing weight.

Leon really loved his family, was active in raising his nephew, nieces & most recently his beloved mother. He did encourage his family to be a better person and strive to be the best person they can be.

Leon is survived by his dear mother Effie Smith of St George, Utah, Sisters Julie Smith-Cedar City, Utah, Priscilla Sharp-St. George, Utah, JoAnn Dickinson-Ivins, Utah, Roberta “Chickie” Clark-Gap, Arizona, Pauline Smith-Las Vegas, Nevada, Lori Lee-St George, Utah and Farrell Smith-St George, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his father, Fidel Smith and brother Cornell “Sweeney” Smith-Salt Lake, Utah as well as plenty of nephews, nieces, some making him an honorary Uncle Grandpa.

Services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m., viewing at 1 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St George, Utah. Those wishing to view the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 41397 and password LS2020.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.